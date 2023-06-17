Vivian Ilene (Bell) Moats, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Billings Clinic. She was born on November 19, 1932 to Conrad and Leah Bell, and was one of five children raised on a farm west of Billings.

She had an identical twin, Virginia, with whom she shared an indescribable bond. The bond these two shared continued well into their adult lives. The "Bell Twins" could often be seen around town sporting identical outfits, earrings, and hairstyles. Their similarities were so uncanny, the grandkids would often wonder if they actually had "two grandma's!"

Vivian met the love of her life, Mel Moats, at a school dance at Shiloh School. The two were married on December 10, 1950 in a dual wedding alongside her twin sister Virginia and her husband John.

There could not be two people better suited for one another than Mel and Vivian, and they complimented each other perfectly. Mel is about as laid back and passive as they come, while Vivian would say exactly what was on her mind! Together they raised three boys whom their world revolved around. To this day, they would go out and visit every Sunday for their weekly "board meeting." While these meetings will never be the same without Vivian, Mel and "the boys" will continue their weekly gatherings and continue to keep her memory alive.

Anyone who knew Vivian, knows the one word that best describes her is "particular." From her impeccably arranged flower beds to her immaculate home, she took pride in maintaining perfection. She was also not one to stray too far from her daily routines. Her hair appointment was a weekly outing that could not be missed, and you would never see Vivian with a single hair out of place. This was evident when the ICU nurses were comforting her in her final hours and she was sure to stop them from touching her hair.

Vivian leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Mel; her three sons: Steve (Shelly), Jerry (Cindy), and Bob Moats; her grandchildren: Justin (Shawna), Jason, Jessi, Janel, Jacque, Drake, and Stephanie (Houston); great grandchildren Sylas, Piper, and Stetson; step great-grandchildren Caitlyn and Cortney. Aswell as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Bill Bell, Julia Spackman, Virginia Yurian, and Dick Bell.

The family would like to thank Billings Clinic ER and ICU for the amazing and compassionate care that Vivian received in her final days. They were kind enough to share stories of her final moments, and it was not at all surprising to hear that her final thoughts were of all of her boys and her final words were that she

"needed to put her shoes on to go meet her husband."

We love you and will forever miss you Viv, Mom, Gramma.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 9:00-5:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. A graveside burial will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.