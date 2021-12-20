 Skip to main content
Wade Allen Scott
Wade Allen Scott, 54, his call from the heavenly father was on Dec. 13, 2021. Wade will be cremated. The celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Wade will always be remembered by the love he shared with his friends and family.

