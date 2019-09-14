{{featured_button_text}}

Walter Bernard Fellows, 92, died Friday, Aug. 9, at his home at West Park Village, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place, and the remains will be interred on Tues., Sept. 17, during a ceremony at Yellowstone National Cemetery located one mile north of Laurel, 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT 59044. Following the ceremony, family and friends are invited to a remembrance gathering at the hangar of Billings Flying Service at 6309 Jellison Road, Billings, MT 59101.

