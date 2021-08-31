Walter Dayton Briggs passed away on August 29 at the age of 89. He was born in 1932 in Livingston, MT, to Tine and Dayton Briggs. When Walt was three, they moved to the ranch at the foothills of the Crazy Mountains. Walt lived on the ranch for most of his life and that was always home to him. As a child, he often rode a horse to Cottonwood School, a one room school he attended through the eighth grade. Walter graduated from Park County High School in 1951 where he was active in FFA and met his future wife, Marjorie Nickelson. Married on October 18, 1953, Walt and Marge were partners on the ranch and raised two children, Kris and Bob, whom they followed to all their sporting events and 4-H activities. In later years they supported the varied activities and events of their grandchildren and Walt gave back to the community by serving for several years on the board of the Park Farmers Co-op in Wilsall. Walt is survived by his wife, Marge; children, Kris Wedel, Bob (Jode) Briggs; grandchildren Jason Wedel, Shane Cindy) Wedel, Josh Wedel, Stephanie Houston, Mike Shea, Ryann Shea; and great-grandchildren, Genesis Boyles, Ela Shea, Daylon Padgett and Hunter Clark. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Steve Wedel, and granddaughter, Kaci Shea.