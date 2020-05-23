Walter E. Emmons

Walter was 93 when he passed away from natural causes.
Walter was a pilot for the Air Force for 20 years and then worked for the FAA until he retired. He was an active member in the Seventh Day Adventists church. He loved model trains and collecting model cars. He was affectionately known as 'grandpa Yoda' but never did show off his back flip much to the disappointment of us all.
Walter was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Josephine Ann, and his second wife of 30 years, Beatrice Deleen. He is survived by one son and one daughter-in-law, Michael and Melissa Emmons of Washington; one daughter and son-in-law Jodi Emmons and Marty Benson of Hawaii; one stepdaughter Diane Heringer of Washington; and two sisters Leona Conway and Luella Emmons both of Boise, Idaho.
