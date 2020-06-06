× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BALLANTINE — Walter J. Oblander, 91, of Ballantine passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at River Ridge Assistant Living.

Walter was born July 29, 1928, in Ballantine, the son of George and Lydia (Hofferber) Oblander. He was raised on the family farm near Ballantine and attended school at Anita, Ballantine and Worden. He farmed on the family farm until 1999.

Walter was a member of the Bethlehem Congregational Church his entire life.

Walter's joy was visiting with friends and family. Walter and Irvin Naasz, his longtime friend, would drive around and visit with everyone. Walt was an active supporter of all the Huntley Project football and basketball games.

Walter was a kind and loving man, that enjoyed telling history stories of the family and community, he loved where he lived. Walt's main hobby was visiting with everyone.

Survivors include his brother, Tom Oblander of Ballantine; nephews, David (Shelley) Oblander, Roger (Shantel) Oblander; niece, Kim (KC) Wittman; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dorothy Naasz; one brother, Harold Oblander; one nephew, Larry Naasz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Bethlehem Congregational Church in Worden with interment to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. Memorials to the Bethlehem Congregational Church or the charity of your choice.

