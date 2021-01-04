Walter John Yanc

Walter ‘Walt' passed away in their home at Morning Star on Dec. 27, 2020.

Born Nov. 30, 1925, to John and Caroline ‘Golar' Yanc in Tracy, Montana. A short time later the family of three moved to Klein, Montana, where Walt went to 12 years of schooling, graduated in 1943. He then went on to work in the Klein Coal Mine.

In 1944, when he turned 18, he enlisted in the Army and spent the next 1 1/2 years fighting in Europe and then as part of the occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged in April 1946, returned to Klein, working in the mine for four more years.

On Dec. 18, 1947 he was married to Elaine Benson, the mother of his two daughters: Carol Jayne born 1948 and Janet Ann born 1951. They divorced in 1972.

Walt went to work for Yellowstone Electric Co, in 1951 as an Apprentice Electrician; He worked there for 39 years, retiring Dec. 31, 1990 as a Supervisor/Estimator.

On August 16, 1975 he married Geraldine ‘Geri' Ruff Schieno and from this marriage gained two sons, Cameron David and Kelly Dean Schieno.