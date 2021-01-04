Walter John Yanc

Walter ‘Walt' passed away in their home at Morning Star on Dec. 27, 2020.
Born Nov. 30, 1925, to John and Caroline ‘Golar' Yanc in Tracy, Montana. A short time later the family of three moved to Klein, Montana, where Walt went to 12 years of schooling, graduated in 1943. He then went on to work in the Klein Coal Mine.
In 1944, when he turned 18, he enlisted in the Army and spent the next 1 1/2 years fighting in Europe and then as part of the occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged in April 1946, returned to Klein, working in the mine for four more years.
On Dec. 18, 1947 he was married to Elaine Benson, the mother of his two daughters: Carol Jayne born 1948 and Janet Ann born 1951. They divorced in 1972.
Walt went to work for Yellowstone Electric Co, in 1951 as an Apprentice Electrician; He worked there for 39 years, retiring Dec. 31, 1990 as a Supervisor/Estimator.
On August 16, 1975 he married Geraldine ‘Geri' Ruff Schieno and from this marriage gained two sons, Cameron David and Kelly Dean Schieno.
He was preceded in death by parents John and Caroline Yanc. He is survived by his wife Geri, daughters Janet Stultz, and Carol Ann (Ed) Smith, stepsons Cam and Kelly Schieno, Grandchildren Christine Smith, Eric and Amy Stultz, Dillon and Logan Schieno, Great-Granddaughters Mackenzie and Kaylee Stultz, and Zoey Bevard.
Walt didn't start golfing until he was after forty. But then he became an avid golfer, playing well into his senior years. He won quite a few tournaments and had four-hole-in-ones. After retirement, he spent his winters in Arizona, golfing during the day and Happy Hour with his friends from Billings and Canada afterwards, including his special friends Dick Zier and Curtis Gibson. Walt liked his sports, and over the years loved to ski, fish, bowl, and occasionally hunt.
Walt was very patriotic, and was proud to be an American. He hung his flag 365 days a year, and had a deep love for his country. He was an avid reader, sometimes reading several books a week, and no morning was complete without his Billings Gazette and L.A. Times Crossword.
Cremation was taken place. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in 2021 in Billings, MT.
