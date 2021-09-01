 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walter Miller
0 entries

Walter Miller

  • 0
Walter Miller

Walter Miller, 85, of Billings, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was done at Morning Star. Walter is survived by his daughter Billie Jo Kopsack, and three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was a retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News