Walter Ralph Peck, 72, of Helena, passed away while surrounded by family on December 1, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He will be remembered for his love of family, selfless spirit, tireless work ethic, and joyous smile.

Ralph was born July 3, 1950, to Walter (Bee) Hyer Peck and Tess Snow Peck in Lewistown, Montana. He grew up with two older sisters on a ranch near Garneill. As young kids, Ralph and his sisters loved roaming the ranch, which meant exploring the barn, playing in haystack houses, and building rafts on the pond. They enjoyed many community gatherings with family and friends. As he got older, Ralph brought the milk cows in from pasture every night by riding on their backs. He even convinced a big bull to let him climb between his horns for a ride, which scared his dad into selling the bull. Ralph loved the outdoor ranching life and working with his dad, who used wooden legs after losing both limbs in WWII. Ralph was active in 4-H and FFA where he received the Montana State Crop Farming award. Extreme allergies forced Ralph off the ranch, but they didn't stop him from building a 40-year career advocating for the Montana agriculture industry.

Ralph obtained a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in agriculture business and economics at Brigham Young University. He worked at the Montana Department of Agriculture for 25 years, serving nearly ten years as Director on the cabinets of Governors Marc Racicot and Judy Martz. He also worked as Assistant Dean for the College of Agriculture at Montana State University, Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Brad Johnson, and an independent reviewer for the U.S. Department of Energy. In 2015, he retired as an administrative officer for the USDA Veterinary Services. Ralph was recognized for outstanding work throughout his career. Honors included the Montana Governor's Award for Excellence and the Montana State University's Outstanding Agriculturalist Award. Closer to home, he earned awards for best water-skiing wipeouts, biggest backcountry snowmobile jumps, and world's best dad.

On August 9, 1975, Ralph married Julie Ann Anderson in Lewistown and moved to Helena shortly thereafter. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage full of deep love and respect for each other. The two cherished their time together. They loved camping, boating, traveling and playing pinochle with friends. Family is their greatest treasure. Their first child, John, was born in 1978, followed by Jennifer (Jenny) in 1980, Adam in 1984, and Daniel (Danny) in 1987. Ralph loved loading everyone up in a Minnie Winnebago for adventures across the West, including annual camping trips at Holland Lake. He tried to teach everyone how to waterski, but his kids could never match his slalom skills. And when the snow started flying, he would get so excited he couldn't sleep. Ralph loved floating through the powder on a snowmobile. When the kids' sled kissed a tree, he patiently taught them how to fix it using a power tool or hot glue gun. Ralph could fix anything in his prized shop.

Ralph lived a life of service and always offered a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. His mother described him as an ‘angel in the outfield' who knew when to show up to help those in need. Ralph faithfully served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also supported Julie's ministries at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. Ralph was a good man who touched many lives.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Ann Peck of Helena, MT; and their four children, John Walter Hyer Peck (Margaret) of Seattle, WA; Jennifer Lynne Kariuki (George) of Renton, WA; Adam Douglas Peck (Katelyn) of Seattle, WA; and Daniel Stephen Peck of New York, NY. Ralph was the cherished Grandpa of Elizabeth Wanjiku "Ciku" Maina, Julia-Rose Mumbi Maina, Edith "Edie" Ann Peck, Abigail "Bee" Parks Peck, Tess Margaret Peck, Aiden Walter Peck, and Caleb Gordon Peck. He is also survived by sisters Mildred Colleen "Miki" Peck (Ken Bayles) of St. George, UT; Pamela Tess Fillmore (Denny) of Nampa, ID; and many nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

The family extends grateful appreciation to the many caregivers who helped Julie care for Ralph in his last year of life.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E. 6th Ave. A reception will follow. Burial will follow the reception at Forestvale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ralph's name are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org), Rock Steady Boxing (rocksteadyboxing.org), the Montana Future Farmers of America (montanaffa.org) or Helena Snowdrifters Club (PO Box 5505, Helena, MT 59604).

Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.