Wanda Ann Bender Frank

BILLINGS - Wanda Ann Bender Frank passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2022 in Billings, MT. She was 68 years old. Wanda was born on May 10, 1954 in Mandan, ND to Urban and Isabel Schlosser Bender. Wanda graduated from West High School in Billings.

Wanda managed the Cenex/Zip-Trip convenience store on Wicks Lane and Main Street in Billings Heights for 30 years. She was meticulous about operating the store and serving her customers. There was never a day that didn't go by that she didn't have a story of how much she enjoyed her customers and her coworkers.

Wanda was devoted to her children and grandchildren, enjoyed watching television, shopping QVC, and socializing with friends and relatives.

On April 21, 1974 she married Richard Frank in Billings, MT. Together, they raised two children, Austin and Lyndsey. Survivors include son Austin (Joshua Shengle) of Roscoe, daughter Lyndsey Frank Cromwell (Ray Jones) of New Braunfels, Texas, and grandchildren Taytum Jones and Jayden Jones, a brother, John (Linda) Bender, and former husband, Richard Frank. She was preceded in death by her parents.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Red Door Lounge, Billings, MT, beginning at 3 pm. Friends, family, and former customers are requested to celebrate her life by sharing favorite stories or memories of Wanda.