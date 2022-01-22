Wanda Kay Pacot was born in Sheridan, Montana on July 5, 1938, to Crosby and Barbara Willis. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2022. Wanda is survived by her three children: Barbara Bush, Jeff (Maria) Pacot, and Lisa Pacot; two step children: Kim Claassen and Rich (Suzanne) Pacot; brother, Rex (Jamie) Willis; sister, Carol (John) Bowker; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Pacot; and grandchild, John Claassen.

Wanda grew up in Fromberg, Montana and raised her children in Laurel, Montana with her husband, Dick. Together Wanda and Dick enjoyed traveling and golfing, being long-time members of the Laurel Golf Club. During their retirement they created and enjoyed many beautiful homes on the Rosebud Creek, Stillwater River, in Red Lodge, and in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, where they wintered. Wanda was well known and admired for her gorgeous design style. She was always looking for ways to create beauty and was, herself, a true beauty.