Wanda Kay Pacot was born in Sheridan, Montana on July 5, 1938, to Crosby and Barbara Willis. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2022. Wanda is survived by her three children: Barbara Bush, Jeff (Maria) Pacot, and Lisa Pacot; two step children: Kim Claassen and Rich (Suzanne) Pacot; brother, Rex (Jamie) Willis; sister, Carol (John) Bowker; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Pacot; and grandchild, John Claassen.
Wanda grew up in Fromberg, Montana and raised her children in Laurel, Montana with her husband, Dick. Together Wanda and Dick enjoyed traveling and golfing, being long-time members of the Laurel Golf Club. During their retirement they created and enjoyed many beautiful homes on the Rosebud Creek, Stillwater River, in Red Lodge, and in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, where they wintered. Wanda was well known and admired for her gorgeous design style. She was always looking for ways to create beauty and was, herself, a true beauty.
Through her life she worked at the Cenex refinery, where she met and married Dick; as a bank teller at the Yellowstone Bank in Laurel; a lab technician at the sugar factory in Billings; and as an interior designer in Laurel. Other jobs included florist work and working with babies at the local migrant farms. She made amazing quilts and enjoyed working with watercolors, studying with famed watercolor artist Mary Blain. Wanda had a beautiful singing voice and sang with the Sweet Adelines for many years. She was a member of the Church of the Latter Day Saints.
Wanda was a devoted daughter and wife, caring for her mother and her husband in their last years. She was loved and admired by many and will be missed. A memorial service in Billings in July is being considered. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Alzheimer's Association or the Dementia Society of America.
