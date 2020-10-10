Wanda Louise Ans (Germann), born on July 14, 1950 in Sheridan, Wyoming, was the oldest child of Ronald & Elsie Germann. On Oct. 7, 2020, while surrounded by her family, Wanda went to her heavenly home.
She is survived by her two brothers, her loving husband, Martin, her son, Jason, three daughters, Jessica, Emily, and Kati, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
