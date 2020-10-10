 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wanda Louise Ans (Germann)
0 entries

Wanda Louise Ans (Germann)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda Louise Ans (Germann)

Wanda Louise Ans (Germann), born on July 14, 1950 in Sheridan, Wyoming, was the oldest child of Ronald & Elsie Germann. On Oct. 7, 2020, while surrounded by her family, Wanda went to her heavenly home.

She is survived by her two brothers, her loving husband, Martin, her son, Jason, three daughters, Jessica, Emily, and Kati, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News