Warren L. Agar

BILLINGS - Warren L. Agar (86) of Billings, Montana passed away on August 6, 2023. He was born on the farm to Ernest and Delia Agar on August 13, 1936, in Langdon, N. Dakota, and he was the youngest of seven siblings.

Warren served in the U.S. Army, and later was discharged in 1960. Warren met his wife Sharon Pelletier, and they married in 1962 and had three children. Early in their marriage, Warren moved his family to Seattle for three years, where he worked as an ironworker, building some of the first skyscrapers in downtown Seattle; work that he was very proud of. Warren later moved his family to Billings in 1972 where he remained until his death. Warren was in the farming/agriculture industry in some capacity for most of his life. He was the first to introduce the Vermeer round baler in this area.

Many simple things brought him such great joy. He loved farm life and everything that came with it. No matter how many times he experienced it, he always marveled at new life in the spring and the smarts of a good horse and dog. Warren loved playing and spending time with his grandchildren, and he was very proud of all of them. The grandchildren will miss Grandpa Warren's saying and good stories. He loved growing a big garden and then giving it away.

Warren worked hard his whole life and was always there for his family and provided them with everything he could. Warren is preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings and their spouses.

He is survived by his wife Sharon of 61 years and his sister Betty Mikkelsen of Langdon, N. Dakota. He is also survived by his children, Jon (Scott Mattson) Agar, Jill (Tony) Thelen, and Mark (Laura)Agar. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Warren had a great life and will be missed tremendously by all who he touched with his love and friendship.

Warren's memorial service will be held at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 226 Wicks Lane on Tuesday at 11:30 am. on August 15th.