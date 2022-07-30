Wauna Louise (Lou) Paulson, 91, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on July 27, at Brookdale Spring Meadows assisted-living with family members at her bedside. Born on September 15, 1930, in Sheridan, Wyoming, Lou was the first of seven children born to Steven and Francis Takach. After growing up in Sheridan and attending Sheridan High School, Lou married Charles Story in 1946 and they had three children. The young family moved frequently, residing at 11 locations in four states in a 16-year period, including a small island in SE Alaska where Lou served as wife, mother, school teacher, cook, and official weather observer.

Lou and Charles divorced in 1972. She married Larry Paulson in 1983 and they built a home in Laurel, MT. Lou worked for several employers before finishing her working career as an administrative assistant at the Riverside Middle School in Billings, Montana. After Larry passed away in 2012, she moved to Bozeman, Montana.

Lou's favorite pastime in her later years was spending time with her family and visiting with her many friends. She was a voracious reader and always looked forward to her daily crossword puzzle. She enjoyed reading/writing/surfing on her computer, tending to her flowers, sewing, and her church.

Lou is survived by her three children: Jim (Marleen) Story of Corvallis, MT, Patricia Story of Grant, NE, and Bill (Gloria) Story of Livingston, MT; 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; and four brothers: David Takach of Albuquerque, NM, Eugene Takach of Bakersfield, CA, Walter Takach of Rio Rancho, NM, and Thomas Takach of Santa Clara, UT. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry, a sister Joana Peterson, and a brother Patrick Takach.

Lou was a special person and will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.