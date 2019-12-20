It cannot be said that Wayne Berumen did not see life as an adventure to be lived to the fullest. From his wild teenage years in Joliet to his fishing outfitter days on Dore Lake, Saskatchewan, he met every challenge and every joy with all that he had. And even as he battled in these last years of his life, he saw his disease as another force to be reckoned with.
But not all battles are won, and on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, Wayne finished his last challenge at his home surrounded by his strong, devoted and loving wife, Kathy, and his incredible children, Stephanie and Brentton (Shayla). Wayne was so lucky to be able to say goodbye to his grandson, Ethan Wayne Oddy, the joy in his life. Only Bumpa could teach him the proper way to eat a toasted marshmallow, drive a tractor, and catch the biggest fish of his life. Wayne was also able to say goodbye his brothers Mitch, Terry, and Bill, and his sister, Debbie, which meant so much to him.
He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of Wayne's incredible adventures in life will be held this summer and his ashes will return to the place he loved with all his heart, Dore Lake.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.