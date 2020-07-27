× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne Cecil Knudsen was born April 6, 1930, the second of six children to Hartivg Knudsen and Hazel (Young) Knudsen in a private home west of McCabe, Montana. He died July 23, 2020, at home.

Wayne was a polio survivor, loved to hunt, fish and travel with his trailer. He and wife Janice started Knudsen Registered Angus. Wayne was active in the First Baptist Church of McCabe, Montana and the Big Sky Church of Froid, Montana.

Wayne was proceeded in death by sister Ora-bell Knudsen, father Hartvig Knudsen, grandson Jake Bolstad, sister Naoma Armagost, mother Hazel Knudsen, and brother Gerald Knudsen. His is survived by his wife of 65 years Janice; his children, Renee (Roger Rasmussen), her children Gabriel (Maggie), Taylor (Heather) and Andrew (Lucia); Miles (Rhonda), their children Austin (Christie) and Jordan (Hannah); Gwen (Jon Bolstad), their children Jenna and Jackson; and Neil (Mary Kaye) and their children Aaron and Ayden, 15 great-grandchildren, his sister Beulah Rantz, brother Lyle Knudsen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was buried at the Bainville Storehouse Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Knudsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.