Wayne D. Ask

We share with you the loss of Wayne David Ask, born in Marshall, Minnesota, on Sept. 21, 1941. Though he went by many names by all who loved him, he was in a word unforgettable. To us he was simply Pops. He was an amazing man whose heart was as big as the life he lived. His charm, wit and intellect left those in his presence better off having known him. He was fierce and complicated, kind and generous, patient and hopeful, sentimental and loving. Wayne lived a big life. A life first and foremost about family. He passed Thursday, August 6, 2020 in a most befitting way in which he lived, doing what he most loved, riding amongst the hills that fed his spirit. We celebrate his life, his loves and gentle soul and ask that you join us in remembering him in that way in which you may have known him.