Wayne D. Ask

We share with you the loss of Wayne David Ask, born in Marshall, Minnesota, on Sept. 21, 1941. Though he went by many names by all who loved him, he was in a word unforgettable. To us he was simply Pops. He was an amazing man whose heart was as big as the life he lived. His charm, wit and intellect left those in his presence better off having known him. He was fierce and complicated, kind and generous, patient and hopeful, sentimental and loving. Wayne lived a big life. A life first and foremost about family. He passed Thursday, August 6, 2020 in a most befitting way in which he lived, doing what he most loved, riding amongst the hills that fed his spirit. We celebrate his life, his loves and gentle soul and ask that you join us in remembering him in that way in which you may have known him.
Wayne began his life on a farm in southwestern Minnesota. He and his sister Marlene were adopted by Alfred and Olga Ask when they were children. Wayne and his first wife Ruby Ask (née Reinke) raised their three oldest children Taylor, Troy and Tyrone on the family's farm. During this time Wayne and his father raised cattle and farmed and were noted for implementing many new innovations. After a few years Wayne found his way to Billings where he and his surviving wife Pamela Ask (née Sayre) raised their two children Evan and Darby, all the while building successful family businesses.
He is survived by his wife Pam of 43 years; his sister Marlene Kunard; his children, Taylor Lindstrom, Troy Ask (Nancy), Ty Ask (Tabitha), Evan Ask and Darby Ask; his seven grandchildren, Danielle Ask, Claire Lindstrom, Connor Ockfen, Henry Lindstrom, Mike Ask, Josie Ask and Jenna Ask.
A private family service is being planned at his home. Post-COVID, a community celebration will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Don Reed Memorial Fund at the Lockwood Schools. The Don Reed Memorial Fund provides financial assistance to kids in need so that they may participate in activities they may otherwise not be able to. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
