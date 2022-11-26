Wayne Davis Premo

Wayne D. Premo was born on May 31, 1932, in Billings, to Luella and Walter Premo.

Wayne is together with his loving wife, Barbara Premo. Together, they had five children: Trudy Cozzens (Troy), Barbara Carbery (Greg), Kim Premo, Wayne Premo Jr. and Timothy Premo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Michelotti- Sawyers. A lunch will follow.