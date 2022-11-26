Wayne Davis Premo

Wayne D. Premo was born on May 31, 1932, in Billings, to Luella and Walter Premo.
Wayne is together with his loving wife, Barbara Premo. Together, they had five children: Trudy Cozzens (Troy), Barbara Carbery (Greg), Kim Premo, Wayne Premo Jr. and Timothy Premo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Michelotti- Sawyers. A lunch will follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.