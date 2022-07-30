Wayne Eggum, 75, died on Christmas Day doing what he loved most: hiking a trail close to his home in St. George, Utah. Wayne was born on December 20, 1946 in Glendive, Montana to Marlow and Doris Eggum. He lived his childhood in Richey, Montana. He attended and graduated from Richey High School in 1965. Wayne attended Eastern Montana College in Billings and graduated with a degree in Business Education. Wayne ran track and cross county for the Yellowjacks.

Wayne started working the ski shop at Big Bear in Billings, and became a ski instructor at Red Lodge Mountain. His love of skiing led to his working for K2 Skis until his retirement in 2016. Waye built his dream home in St. George where he enjoyed the warm weather, biking, hiking and being close to his friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Sheila Fink and Carole Eggum. Wayne had many nieces and nephews and great nephews and nieces. Wayne was truly a great person and will be missed by many.