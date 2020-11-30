Wayne Hofferber

Wayne Hofferber passed away at his home Nov. 22, 2020. He was born July 6, 1938 in Billings to Adam and Alice Hofferber. He grew up in Pompeys Pillar and attended Huntley Project High School. After graduation, he operated the family farm in Pompeys Pillar. He married Nancy and they had two sons, Shawn and Scott. After hard times in the eighties, Wayne sold the farm and moved to Billings, where he worked for Parker Livestock and Cole Construction. He would retire and move to his farm in Huntley, where he took great pride in building his home. He loved building things and was quite the engineer on many projects.

Wayne was larger than life and full of charm and wit. He was once given a jay-walking ticket in downtown Billings. When the officer asked him for his drivers' license, Wayne replied, ‘You need a drivers license to jay-walk?' Oh, how that quick wit will be missed. We rest knowing he is sharing a great story in heaven with his best friend, Clem.