Wayne Leslie Ware

Wayne always believed that people were more important than things and epitomized that throughout his life. He was a great listener and had the rare ability to focus completely on the person he was with. He always had the right words for any situation. His sister, Lori, marveled many times at his keen insight and skilled handling of difficult or awkward situations - he was and always will be her Hero. Many people stated that they were a better person because of Wayne and their associations with him and his good example. His good friend said, ‘People who didn't even know Wayne are better because of him and all he has done and accomplished. His good works will ripple on and on just as occurs with a stone skipping over water.' To Wayne, his friends were, and will always be, ‘forever friends.'

Wayne was an incredible leader, organizer, and planner. When someone said it couldn't be done, Wayne showed them how it could be done. He would do anything to help anyone. When an older friend called, he went out late at night in a blizzard to bury her pet in frozen ground without complaint. This is just one example of many of his kindness and service to others.