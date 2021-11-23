Wayne Lewis Dale was born Nov. 4, 1936 in Glasgow, Montana, to Byron Dale and Hazel (Doke) Dale.

Wayne lived in the Glasgow and Fort Peck area all of his life. Wayne went to Kindergarten and 1st Grade in Glasgow, then while living with his grandparents Clifford and Lucile Doke at Fort Peck he attended 2nd through 8th grade. He played basketball in Fort Peck among other activities. Wayne then attended Glasgow high school, graduating in 1955. At 17 he joined the National Guard and remained active with them for 9 years. In high school he was also active in FFA & raising his own livestock.

He spent summers staying and working with his uncle Floyd Doke and family and his Uncle Brown Doke working cattle north of Jordan. He then started with construction work for Ross Contracting, Vertz Brothers Plumbing, Elmer Johnson Plumbing & Heating and a short time in Havre working in the plumbing field. Then in 1970 he and Mary Ann started their own plumbing & heating shop (Dale Plumbing & Heating) selling in 1999 to his sons Stephen & Mike Dale.