Wayne Muri

Wayne Muri, age 73, of Miles City passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 surrounded by family at the Advanced Long Term Care Hospital in Billings, MT, after a courageous battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Wayne was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Forsyth, MT, to William and Virginia (Reed) Muri.

He attended school in Rosebud, MT and was a proud member of the Rosebud Wranglers. He was in the honor society and graduated as Valedictorian of his high school class. He went to college at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Wayne married Roxie Davis on June 21, 1969 in Forsyth, MT. They made their home in Miles City, where they raised their three children Brad, Stacey and Craig. He worked his entire 32-year career as Business Manager at Miles Community College. In 1982 he married Sue Schwindt and became stepfather to Val and Tony.