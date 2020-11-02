Wayne Waarvik Sr.

Over the years there were many challenges and some great stories associated with Wayne Waarvik Herefords. Once Wayne broke his pelvis, at calving time no less. He quickly mastered the use of his temporary walker and insisted on going outside. Finding calves that needed doctoring in the barn, he pinned them against the wall with the walker…it worked quite well.

Wayne had the gift of gab, and if he talked to you long enough, he almost always found a connection to someone he knew. Of course, he couldn't resist inviting any new-found friend out to visit the farm. On one trip to visit Debbie Dawn in Virginia, he got to talking to another passenger in Minneapolis.

The other passenger enjoyed talking to him so much, he paid to bump Wayne up to first class so they could finish their conversation.