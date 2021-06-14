Wayne Waarvik Sr., 88, of Richland, Montana passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, of natural causes at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow.
Memorial Services for Wayne Waarvik will be Tuesday, June 22, 11 a.m. at Bell Mortuary, with burial in Highland Cemetery. Bell Mortuary is assisting the family with services.
