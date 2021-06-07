Webster B. ‘Dan' Todd Jr. passed away on June 3, 2021 at his home in Bernardsville, New Jersey. He was born Dec. 1, 1938 to Webster B. Todd and Eleanor S. Todd of Oldwick, New Jersey. Dan graduated from Millbrook School and Princeton University '61 with a BA in Geology.

Dan was a Renaissance Man having lived a full life. He was an avid outdoorsman, licensed fishing guide, pilot, marine captain, golfer, hockey player and coach, race car driver, a musician, rancher, and was involved in a number of real estate business endeavors. Dan's political involvement spanned many decades. In addition to his turn in the New Jersey State Assembly, he worked on numerous campaigns both presidential and statewide.

Dan was the founder and owner of Princeton Aviation Corporation in Princeton, New Jersey. He served in the New Jersey State Assembly in 1968. In 1973, Dan was appointed Deputy Special Assistant to the President, White House Personnel Office. In 1974, Dan became Inspector General of Foreign Assistance and Assistant Secretary, United States Department of State. In 1976, he served as Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington, DC. He was Director of Engineering and Air Safety for the Airline Pilots Association International AFL-CIO, Washington, DC. Dan was President, COO, and Director of Frontier Airlines, Denver, Colorado. After working for Frontier, he founded Fishook Land and Cattle Company, a ranch real estate investment company, in Livingston, Montana. Along with ranching in Montana, he was a certified mountain search and rescue pilot and certified firefighter. Dan was a Professor at The Ohio State University, Ohio and Monmouth University, New Jersey.