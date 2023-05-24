We regretfully and with great sorrow announce the passing of Wendy Rae Wrzesinski on May 16, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1980 to Pat and Jerry Oertli in Billings, MT. Wendy attended Washington Elementary, Lewis & Clark Jr. High and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1998 and then lived the remainder of her life in Laurel, MT. For full obituary, go to dahlfuneralchapel.com. Services will be held on May 25 at 11 a.m. at DanWalt Gardens, located at 720 Washington St., Billings, MT.
