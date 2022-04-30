Werner Fried, much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather stepped into the arms of his Heavenly Father on April 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He never thought he would live that long, so God gave him many years to enjoy his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was born on October 1, 1931 in Leith, ND to Philip and Lydia Fried. At a young age, his family moved to Hardin, MT to work the family farm. He grew up in that area and graduated from Hardin High in 1950. He wasn't quite sure what he wanted to do so he did a little college, a few odd jobs, and in 1952 joined the Air Force serving his time over in Korea. He was always very proud of his service and his country.

Afterwards he came back to Hardin, eventually meeting his life-mate Bonnie Ellen Wagner. He left Hardin for a job in Great Falls, but the long-distance relationship blossomed and they got married in 1960. They moved to Havre a couple years later and raised three children. While in Havre, he was always active in his church, and spent some time serving as a board member at the Havre Assembly of God Church. He even helped with construction of a new church building, doing much of the electrical work for that building. He continued to work in retail sales until 1977, when he began working for the U. S. Postal Service for the next 18 years.

In 1979, they moved the family to Billings, eventually retiring from the USPS in 1995. He continued to stay faithful in his church and even helped with construction of a building expansion at New Life Church. During his life, he loved to take his family on vacations to Canada, the Black Hills of South Dakota, or helping his kids find seashells in the sand on the coasts of Washington or Oregon. Sometimes the vacation was closer to home with trips out to the Bear Paw Mountains outside of Havre for picnicking and fishing. In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, walking at Rimrock Mall in the early morning, reading the Bible, and doing puzzles – the more pieces the better. He loved to make homemade ice cream and enjoy it with his family, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife and parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Valerie (Richard) Clyde, son Kerwin (Melanie), and son Paul. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kassie (Craig) Oram, Rachel (John) Bjorndal, Connor, and Erika (Tyson) Donaldson; his great grandchildren Sophie, Dane, Cami, Claire, Hudson, Jocelyn and Grayson; and his sister Eleanor Hart as well as several nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 5 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place, Billings at 10:30 a.m. Dad, God has you in his arms, but we have you in our hearts.