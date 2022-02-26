On Feb. 16, we lost our husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend at St. Vincent Hospital. Wes Carahasen, age 71, passed away with family at his side from complications caused by COVID pneumonia.

Wes was born the second son of Frederico and Charlotte Carahasen. He was raised in Oahu, Hawaii and graduated from Punahou School in 1969. Wes was a proud Punahou Alumni and remained close with his classmates throughout his life.

Wes attended college in Washington and Oregon and graduated from Portland State University. He began his career with Continental Airlines in 1972.

Wes married his true love and best friend Lori Horne in 1976 in Helena, Montana. They began their life together in Portland, Oregon and then lived in Denver, Colorado and Great Falls, Montana, eventually settling in Billings. They welcomed son Patrick in 1980 and then daughter Malia in 1983. Their son David completed their family in 1985.

Wes left the airline industry in 1994 and began his careers with Sysco Foods and SuperValu working in Human Resources and Safety. He retired as the Safety Manager from SuperValu in 2018.

Wes was an avid sports fan and coached his kids and many of their friends during the beginning of their athletic careers. He would later spend countless hours braving the Montana, Michigan, and Colorado weather to watch his grandkids play soccer, lacrosse, and football. He loved the Denver Broncos and Montana State Football. Saturday afternoons at Bobcat Stadium were some of his happiest times. Wes was generous to those he knew. He was a loving husband, father, and friend but his proudest role was Papa to his 11 grandchildren.

Wes was a three time cancer survivor, and proudly participated in the Yellowstone County Relay for Life for over 20 years.

Wes was preceded in death by his father Frederico Carahasen, and mother and father-in-law Bob and MaryLou Horne.

He is survived by his wife Lori, his mother Charlotte, brother Fred and sister-in-law Lina; son Patrick, daughter-in-law Jamie, and granddaughter Cora; daughter Malia, son-in-law Dennis, and grandchildren Avery, Ethan, Kieran, Kai, Emery and Ariana; son David, daughter-in-law Amy, and grandchildren Rylan, Kolby, Jase and Charlotte. He is also survived by extended family in Hawaii, Montana, and throughout the mainland.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, with a reception to follow.

Wes and Lori care deeply about the children in their community. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Tumbleweed Program of Billings or the Backpack Meals Program (BPMP) for Billings Public Schools.