Wesley C. Neubauer, age 63, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Billings. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Neubauer Farm south of Wolf Point. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

