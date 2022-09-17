Wesley Carl Nelson, 57, of Shepherd, began his eternal life on Sunday, September 11. He was born in Billings to Charles and Betty Nelson and spent his youth in Joliet where he graduated high school. In the years following, he lived a life full of love, family, and the best of friends. He established ProFab Motorsports and a reputation as a master fabricator with a vast knowledge of anything on wheels. He especially loved the art of wheeling and dealing. One of many highlights in his life was winning Season 1, Episode 12 of Truck Night In America which brought many more amazing people into his life. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Wes is preceded in death by his father, Charles Nelson, brother-in-law Richie Marullo, and father-in-law Roy Allen. He is survived by his soul mate of 33 years Danise Nelson, daughter Allex Nelson who was his greatest joy, mother Betty Nelson, brother Greg (Sherry) Nelson, sister Becky Nelson, and countless friends who he loved and considered family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite local animal rescue or charity. Wes never met a dog he didn't love.

A family graveside service will be held at a date to be announced.

"It's hard for us to understand, why the world has lost this man. Who set an example with his life, as a giving father with a caring wife. Through his life, and still in death, he is loved far past his last breath. He turned his friends to family. Go fast now, Wes. Be Free." -- Nina Johnson