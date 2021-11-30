Wesley Richard ‘Hondo' Herren, 54, of Big Timber passed away Saturday Nov. 6, 2021 at his home.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4 at the American Legion Club in Big Timber.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com