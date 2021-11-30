 Skip to main content
Wesley Richard 'Hondo' Herren
Wesley Richard 'Hondo' Herren

Wesley Richard ‘Hondo' Herren, 54, of Big Timber passed away Saturday Nov. 6, 2021 at his home.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4 at the American Legion Club in Big Timber.

