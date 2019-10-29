Wesley Walter Nussbaum was born on Dec. 22, 1965 to Walt Nussbaum and Gail Kammerzell and died of complications of Glioblastoma on Oct. 23, 2019, both at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings. Life began and ended in the very same place, but, oh, the adventures he had in between!
Wes’ childhood took him from Billings to Whitefish, Corvallis OR and Havre, where he graduated from high school. He took a year off to work as a cabinet maker in Aspen, CO. He then attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU-B) where he met his lifelong friend, partner in crime and brother, Christopher Levad. Chris introduced Wes to his little sister, Kim, and then had to step into the shadows as she became the love of Wes’ life. Wes was ever grateful to Chris for bringing them together.
Wes also found a passion for flying which took him to Big Bend Community College in Washington to pursue aviation. Wes continued his education at National College in Denver, CO and earned a degree in business management as well as his commercial pilot’s license. He then managed restaurants in Colorado. After getting married in Loveland, CO, Wes was drawn to move back to Montana where he and Kim settled in and raised two beautiful daughters, and over the years, a rabbit, a hedgehog, three family cats, a few dogs, a couple cows and probably too many horses.
Wes was always a family man who worked very hard to provide for his wife and children. He owned and operated several businesses downtown including Rent-A-Wreck, Happy Campers, Hitch’n’Haul Sales, Service, Repair & Towing, as well as a U-Haul dealership. Through the years Wes also helped in the community by running the non-profit Computers4Kids and sponsoring youth activities and helping others in need.
Wesley was a devoted to his family and enjoyed many adventures with them and his many friends. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, camping, antiquing, exploring, travel, reading, road trip adventures, trivia, horseback riding, Montana history, practical jokes, wood-working and Dutch-oven cooking. He and his killer camp fries will be greatly missed!
In heaven he was surely greeted by his grandparents, mother, father, aunt, uncle, nephew, a couple of dear friends as well as all his beloved pets.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly (Levad) Nussbaum; daughters, Quincy Nussbaum and Mason Nussbaum; brother, Michael Nussbaum; sister, Jamie Holt; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm on Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at Kirk Barn, 2005 Bitterroot Avenue Billings, MT 59105. Please come as you are.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
