Wilbur King
0 entries

Wilbur King

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilbur King

Wilbur King

Wilbur was 78 and walked in the path of righteousness to life, and in its pathway there is no death. On March 1, 2020, he entered the eternal house in Heaven. Wilbur was born in Billings and graduated from Senior High, class of 1959.

He served in the Army. In 1966 Wilbur married Kathy Haun in Eugene, Oregon. They then moved back to Billings and had two sons, Shawn and Wade. His jobs ranged from power lineman, concrete, iron worker-welder, Home Depot, and Red Wing Shoes. He served as President of Central Heights Little League in the '80's

He loved sports, gardening, time with family and friends, and fellowship with his church family. He was a tough, old school, please, thank you, smiling, mashed potato and gravy kinda guy! We are all proud to have called him dad, husband, or friend!

He is survived by wife Kathy, son Shawn, granddaughter Taylor, and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at New Life Church with potluck lunch immediately following the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilbur King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News