Wilbur King
Wilbur was 78 and walked in the path of righteousness to life, and in its pathway there is no death. On March 1, 2020, he entered the eternal house in Heaven. Wilbur was born in Billings and graduated from Senior High, class of 1959.
You have free articles remaining.
He served in the Army. In 1966 Wilbur married Kathy Haun in Eugene, Oregon. They then moved back to Billings and had two sons, Shawn and Wade. His jobs ranged from power lineman, concrete, iron worker-welder, Home Depot, and Red Wing Shoes. He served as President of Central Heights Little League in the '80's
He loved sports, gardening, time with family and friends, and fellowship with his church family. He was a tough, old school, please, thank you, smiling, mashed potato and gravy kinda guy! We are all proud to have called him dad, husband, or friend!
He is survived by wife Kathy, son Shawn, granddaughter Taylor, and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at New Life Church with potluck lunch immediately following the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.