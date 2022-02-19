 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilene Bridger

Wilene Bridger our wife, Mamie, and Nana leaves us after a short, courageous and peaceful battle with pancreatic cancer on Feb. 14, 2022. Wilene was born July 22, 1948 in Billings, MT to Pauline and William Wallis Jr.

Wilene loved big and her love had no boundary. It was fitting that she left this earthy world on a day that love is celebrated, Valentine's Day.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Jim Darcy Elementary School Gymnasium, 990 Lincoln Rd W, Helena, MT starting at 11 a.m. with a Public Visitation the hour prior. Following the service will be a potluck luncheon in the cafeteria. A Graveside Service at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Kalispell will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary, offer a condolence to the family or share a favorite memory of Wilene.

