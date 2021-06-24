Wilfred ‘Bill' Stanley Adolph

Went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 15, in Sun City, Arizona. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.

He was a loving spouse, devoted father, avid outdoorsman and friend to all. He lived his life embracing his core beliefs of God, family and country, always maintaining his sense of humor.

Bill grew up outside of Roundup and graduated from Roundup High School in 1944. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy and served two tours of duty in both WWII and later in Korea. Between tours he attended and graduated from Billings Business College. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he married the love of his life, Adeline Klundt. He worked as a Landman for Mobil Oil Company which took his family to Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. In 1969, Bill moved his family back to Billings where he worked for the Montana State Oil & Gas Commission until his retirement in 1989.

Bill was greeted in heaven by his parents, siblings and numerous relatives and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years (Adeline Adolph), three children (Cheryl Woods (Mike), Greg Adolph (Laura) and Marla Metzger (Mark)), seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings on June 28 at 3 pm.