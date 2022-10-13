Wilhelm (Bill) R. Wegner

BILLINGS - Bill Wegner, 91, joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on October 11, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Connor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.