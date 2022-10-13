Wilhelm (Bill) R. Wegner
BILLINGS - Bill Wegner, 91, joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on October 11, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Connor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
To see the full obituary and share condolences with the family please go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran for the Deaf, 3340 11th Ave So, Great Falls, MT 59405 or Wee Disciples Day Care Center, 1226 1st Ave No, Great Falls, MT 59401.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.