Wilhelm (Bill) R. Wegner

BILLINGS - Bill Wegner, 91, joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on October 11, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Connor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran for the Deaf, 3340 11th Ave So, Great Falls, MT 59405 or Wee Disciples Day Care Center, 1226 1st Ave No, Great Falls, MT 59401.

