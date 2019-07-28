{{featured_button_text}}

Will Miller, 66, of Billings passed away peacefully surrounded by family July 18, 2019. He was born along with his twin sister, May 5, 1953 in Mitchell SD. Will married Esther Smith May 5, 1999. He worked many jobs including Pierce Packing, Dance Instructor, Roto-Rooter, milk deliveries that his kids loved helping with, Roscoe Steel and lastly MRL from where he retired last summer. He really did enjoy trains and his RR buddies. He is survived by his wife, seven children; Zack (Amanda) Miller, Jen Case, Sheena (Destin) Waldron, Matt Miller, Andrew (Tabby) Miller, Erika (Jake) McClain & Josh Miller. He cherished his nine grandchildren, Kalib, BraeDyn, Dayton,Kaylee, Emily, Elyina, Colten, Jayden & Killian. His siblings; David (Diane) Miller, Evelyn Moyer, twin Willa (Bill) Lewis, Spencer (Brenda) Miller, Lois (Dave) Bell. Preceded in death were his parents and older sister Jerie. Come celebrate this sweet soul with us!

