Willard E. Baker

Willard Baker passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, at 97 years of age, from a recent fall.

As a lifelong citizen of Billings, he was born on Jan. 4, 1924, to Everett and Mollie Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley Hofacker Baker. He is survived by his sisters, Virginia Frank; and his two sons, Scott (Linda) of Billings and Mark (Debra) of Cheney, Washington. Willard is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Per our dad's wishes, he has been cremated and will have a graveside committal at a later date.

Those wishing to make donations in Willard's name, please use the charity of your choice.

Dad, Granddad, Great-Granddad, Brother, Uncle, Veteran and Friend, you will be missed. Please give Mom a hug for us all when you meet up with her again, God Bless You!!

