Willard Marvin Dale, age 89 of Billings, passed away on July 23, of natural causes. He was born in Bozeman, Montana, on December 16, 1932 to George and Beulah Dale.

Willard was a "jack of all trades" whose curiosity led him to master many skills. He used these skills to help friends and family. He worked for Yellowstone County as a draftsman and heavy equipment operator. Later in life, he had his own business installing theater equipment throughout the United States.

Willard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol; and children: Christine Dale and Marvin Dale.

Willard was a loving husband and father who will be sorely missed.

Dahl Funeral Chapel is in charge of cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Habitat for Humanity or Stillwater Hospice.