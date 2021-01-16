 Skip to main content
Willard Medford Stapleton, Jr.
Willard Medford Stapleton, Jr., passed away Jan. 10, 2021, from COVID-related pneumonia. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. View the full obituary at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

