Willard Romero

Survivors include his longtime partner Janet and his adoring Rudy (the cat). He has three daughters Samantha, Melanie and Jenna and four siblings Mary, Rita, Bonnie and Leonard. He was a grandfather to two, Tabitha and Reese. He moved from Montana to Connecticut several years ago. He was a proud member of the Local Laborers 98 in Billings Montana and the Laborers International Union 230 in Hartford Connecticut. Willard was known for his quick wit and big heart.

He was blessed to have an amazing care team in Bristol who loved him as a human being and not just another patient. We are grateful for the compassion and care he received from everyone over the last few years. Thank you. Willard will be laid to rest at a memorial surrounded by family and friends on his birthday August 8, this summer in Billings Montana. There will also be a remembrance get together in Bristol Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 am at Max Pizza, 108 Stafford Ave. Come have a slice of pizza, a soda and share a story. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Willard’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com