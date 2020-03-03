Willi Bussard

Willi “Chubbins” Bussard, Sichawastewin (Mean but kind woman), was the first child born to William “Bill” Youpee, Sr. and Isabel Floretta Weinberger on July 10, 1939 in Poplar, Montana. She attended her early school years in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, and graduated from Poplar High School in 1956.

As a member of the Sisseton-Yankton Dakota, Willi grew up learning and living the ways of her ancestors. In her youth, she shared many a country journey with her grandparents, Helen and Joe Brushorn, in their horse-drawn buckboard wagon hunting and gathering wild berries, turnips, medicinal herbs and plants. Other times, the family would load up and make it to tribal celebrations in neighboring reservation communities in Montana, North Dakota, and Canada. Pitching tent, dancing, feasting and breaking camp was a familiar routine of Willi's family and relations.

Willi began her academic career at Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. She was an alumna of Montana State University-Bozeman, along with her sister Helen and brothers Allen and Dwight. She was a member of the group of Indian students who founded the Council of American Indian Students at MSU in 1961, and was a member of the Montana State Delegation to the first National Indian Youth Conference in 1962.