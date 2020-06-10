× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William A. Downs

William (Bill) A. Downs was born in Billings to William Loren and Vera (Hilder) Downs July 9, 1937. Bill left our presence on June 3, 2020 after a 10-month hard fought battle with bone and lung cancer. At the time of his death, his wife Shirley and his children and other family were with him.

Bill leaves behind his wife Shirley of 62.5 years, their three children; DeAnn Visser, Kelly (Jim) Greer, and Kevin Downs. Grandchildren, Sara (Justin) Murgel and daughters; Brandon Visser; Keri (Jordan) VanDyke, and their two children, Nikki (Robbie) Dockter and three children, Jimmy (Kenzie) Greer and two children, William Downs, and Weston Downs, his brother and friend Ralph (Ramona) Downs, sister Doris Lenhardt, and Bill (Janice) Goodman, Tom (May) Goodman and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Arlene Voss, brother Ernest Downs, son-in-law Jim R. Visser.

In lieu of flowers his family would appreciate donations in Bill's name to Landon's Legacy Foundation, PO Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108 or the Molt Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 68, Molt, MT 59057. To send condolences to the family or read the full obituary see www. smithfuneralchapels.com