William Albert Ball passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, at the Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center in Laurel, due to natural causes.

Bill was born during the Great Depression on Jan. 30, 1930, to his parents Adelbert and Luella Ball in Conrad. As the son of a Great Northern Railroad worker, the family moved regularly during his childhood, mainly amongst small railroad towns throughout Montana. He attended school in eight different communities, including Moccasin, Snowden, Stanford and Broadview. As Bill grew, he worked on the family farm in Power and graduated from Power High School in 1948. Afterwards, he began his collegiate work at Montana State College in Bozeman. After a few semesters and a severe teacher shortage caused by the Korean War, he was asked to teach school in the small community of Belmont. While there, he met his young bride, B. Luanna McBride, from Lavina, and they were married on Aug. 30, 1950.

Bill eventually received his bachelor's degree in education from Rocky Mountain College. While at Rocky, he was very active in sports, becoming a starting pitcher for the Rocky Bears baseball team, where he went 15-0 during his career. Later, he was offered a professional Minor League contract, but chose to stay close to home with his new wife and young baby daughter Bonnie.