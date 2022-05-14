William Allan Haws passed away from complications of a spinal stroke on May 11, in Billings, MT. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on September 18, 1946 in Great Falls, MT, but raised in Billings, Mt. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1964. Bill served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to Billings, Bill joined the family business Haws Automotive and continued there until he retired in 2015.

Bill married the love of his life Barb on March 23, 1997. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their families. Bill and Barb could always be found in the stands cheering for their children and grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Zentz Haws. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Nafts (Jason) and their sons, Reece and Brett; son Drew Haws (Heather) and their sons, Braxton (Madelyn) and Chazz; stepdaughter, Marci Hardy and her children, Marik and Ansley.

The family would like to thank Advanced Care Hospital nurses and respiratory therapists for their exceptional care during this difficult time.

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Drive, Billings.