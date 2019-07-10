William B. Poehls, 93, of Billings went peacefully home to heaven to be with his loving Jesus and beloved wife Grace on July 2, 2019.
He was a lovable, dependable, and caring husband, father, grandfather & great- grandfather to our Poehls clan.
Both he and Grace will be honored and remembered on Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.