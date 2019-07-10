{{featured_button_text}}

William B. Poehls, 93, of Billings went peacefully home to heaven to be with his loving Jesus and beloved wife Grace on July 2, 2019.

He was a lovable, dependable, and caring husband, father, grandfather & great- grandfather to our Poehls clan.

Both he and Grace will be honored and remembered on Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel.

