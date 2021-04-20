William (Bill/Blackie) Kogolshak

William (Bill/Blackie) Kogolshak died at his home on April 8, 2021 on his own terms, after a painful and brief bout with pancreatic cancer. Born in 1942, he grew up in Hardin where his parents owned/operated the Stockman Bar & Cafe. He graduated high school from Hardin and attended Eastern Montana College as an art major for a short time before joining the Army. He served four years with the Army Corp of Engineers while being stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. He had a big heart and lived a long, full life and got to enjoy/experience many things. He was a problem solver and always made the best of the hands he was dealt in life.

Dad wore a variety of hats during his time including, but not limited to businessman, artist, carpenter, mechanic, soldier, musician, gearhead, promoter, biker, father, grandfather and just a lover of life and nature in general. He had an eye for taking pictures, loved feeding birds/rabbits and collecting rocks/artifacts of all sorts.

He was a self taught musician and played guitar/bass for numerous bands, beginning in Germany and then in and around the Montana area for many years, most notably with The Frantics.