William "Bill" Brice Collinson passed away on December 6, in Billings, MT. He was born on July 11, 1936 in Spokane, WA to Alick and Martha Collinson and grew up in Glasgow, MT, graduating high school in 1954.

Bill worked for a seismograph company for a year then joined the US Navy where he served aboard a destroyer, working in Communications. He was honorably discharged then served in Navy Reserve.

Bill also worked for GTE communication systems in Europe where he met his future wife, Barbara Gee on the ski slope of Kitzbuheler Horn Mountain in Austria.

Barbara and Bill were married November 27, 1971, and five years later their son, Alick was born on November 29, 1976. Barb and Bill celebrated their 50th Anniversary on November 27, 2021. He worked for Mountain Bell until 1989 when the Bell System broke up, then continued with AT&T, retiring in 2001.

Before Bill went to Europe, he owned a Cessna 170 airplane. Later they owned a Cessna 182, and Barb also enjoyed having her pilot's license and flying. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and camping. Special times were spent at Flathead Lake with the Winchell family, and Bill worked for Winchell Landscaping part-time after retirement. He enjoyed jet skiing, exploring backroads, trails and streams, and hunting in his younger years. He loved Fall road trips in Montana and especially camping at Rosebud.

Survivors include Bill's wife, Barbara and son Alick, Bill's sister, Jane Conway and her husband, Jim of Bay City, Wisconsin and Jane's three sons.

Services will be held at a later date.