William (Bill) Carlson was born April 6, 1941 in Billings, MT to Glenn and Florence Carlson. Bill was the first born, followed by his sister Marie (his childhood sidekick) and younger brothers Kenny and Chuck. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1959. In 1960 he went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad, in the Signal Department, retiring from BNSF after 41 years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane Beller Carlson, who was his everything, his daughter Shelley (Doug) Podrabsky and grandson Austin of Cameron Park, CA. He is survived by siblings Marie (Ken) Haag, Ken (Pam) Carlson and Chuck Carlson. Also surviving him are brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Janan Beller and Darrell and Kathy Buszmann, as well as nine nieces and nephews, and eighteen grand nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Bill had many interests. He loved all things Montana and Yellowstone Park and had a wealth of knowledge about them, which he was happy to share with anyone interested. He also loved railroads and trains, camping, fly fishing, pocket watches and wrist watches, pocket knives, taking pictures (especially of trains!) repairing clocks and drinking coffee. He spent hours on his computer connecting with friends via Facebook as well as making new ones in the many FB groups of which he was a part. He left us with his lifetime of pictures well organized, dated and labeled.
Bill passed on to his heavenly home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021 after a short struggle with aspiration pneumonia, complicated by Covid. Services will be at King of Glory Lutheran Church on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 3 P.M. with coffee and cookies to follow.
Should you care to make a donation in his memory the family suggests St. John's United Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59106 or Stillwater Historical Society, Museum of the Beartooths, PO Box 1, Columbus, MT 59019.
And please, in Bill's memory, hug your loved ones, get a vaccine if you haven't and wear a mask to protect the vulnerable.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.