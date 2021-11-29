William (Bill) Carlson was born April 6, 1941 in Billings, MT to Glenn and Florence Carlson. Bill was the first born, followed by his sister Marie (his childhood sidekick) and younger brothers Kenny and Chuck. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1959. In 1960 he went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad, in the Signal Department, retiring from BNSF after 41 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane Beller Carlson, who was his everything, his daughter Shelley (Doug) Podrabsky and grandson Austin of Cameron Park, CA. He is survived by siblings Marie (Ken) Haag, Ken (Pam) Carlson and Chuck Carlson. Also surviving him are brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Janan Beller and Darrell and Kathy Buszmann, as well as nine nieces and nephews, and eighteen grand nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Bill had many interests. He loved all things Montana and Yellowstone Park and had a wealth of knowledge about them, which he was happy to share with anyone interested. He also loved railroads and trains, camping, fly fishing, pocket watches and wrist watches, pocket knives, taking pictures (especially of trains!) repairing clocks and drinking coffee. He spent hours on his computer connecting with friends via Facebook as well as making new ones in the many FB groups of which he was a part. He left us with his lifetime of pictures well organized, dated and labeled.